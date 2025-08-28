WATCH VIDEO HERE: https://rumble.com/v6yf4c0-kerry-interviewed-by-rob-from-typical-skeptic.html

Most people don't realize we are visited by ufos/UAP and aliens every day.... 3I/Atlas is a whole different ballgame...Think about it how does a "friendly species" approach? This isn’t some nice little ufo..it’s a battleship.

UPDATE: 09.03.25

Article from THE INTEL DROP BY GORDON DUFF:

https://www.theinteldrop.org/2025/08/30/urgent-leaked-nasa-memo-reveals-atlas-not-natural-anomaly-or-craft/

UPDATE: 09.02.25

Well this further substantiates my theory…

We know for example :

MY TAKE: on 3I/Atlas and the advertising via video…linked below.

I think this is an AI galaxy monitoring platform. Testing the reaction for future reconnaissance.

More info re 3I/ATLAS. WHY DOES THIS GUY SPEAK IN PAST TENSE...? THIS SOUNDS VERY VETTED AND ORGANIZED ... based on letting out a certain amount of info carefully orchestrated...

The above seems meant to stifle debate by authoritatively covering all current reports out there…

The use of the PAST TENSE IN the recent overly polished video as already mentioned below… is highly suggestive of something that has already happened and will do very little other than stimulate further focus on Earth and within our various “programs” especially the SSP… If you wanted to see where our surveillance of space and interstellar space etc was really at this would be a good device to do that…. They monitor us (and solar warden) and all our other defensive and offensive capabilities while we monitor it! It morphs just enough to keep us interested and raise the bar with each maneuver….

I think this latest video is trying to be all things to all people and sounds like an advertisement for the James Webb telescope which I sincerely doubt is the best one we have… total BS,

This craft has hit all the points to trigger the religious, the spiritual, the casual observer, the alien hunters, the ET phone homers etc

It may even be doing a job for our space program to test the waters and vulnerabilities of us all… including their military.

The place where this is most obvious aside from the stupid video is in the trajectory itself which Daivd deciphered very well. It’s on a sight-seeing tour of our historical sites and cultural memories.. a trip down memory lane. VERY SUSPECT.

Real space ships JUMP AND GO INTERDIMENSIONAL first BIG GIVEAWAY!!

And if you listen to my shows with David you will see they are communicating through their trajectory.

They are obsessed with the Anunnaki and hitting all those indicators… And with triggering human religious markers. Those dates when they hit certain points. In a rather childish and diabolical way… trying to say they “know us” and are mirroring what they know the religious among us will relate to… saying they are in synch with our viewpoints.

Again for me… this feels automated and doing what we call in movie lingo “indicating”. …telegraphing their intentions before they act upon them (considered bad acting and bad movie-making).

If it has happened before and yes of course Majestic would be on this it is their job after all since the days of Truman.

In my view their trajectory and indicating signals a machine like intelligence.

They are very likely coming through and not stopping. Again this is their advance party monitoring us while treating us like experimental ’subjects’ attempting to “trigger” us for the purposes of their experiment. To see how far our populations, our scientists our military’s and so on …have come.

Yes this appears like a “return”.

I don’t get the fluidity of mind one would expect from a highly intelligent alien race.

I get this is one of their spy satellites/ monitoring programs. Set like a train on a toy track to test the waters.

The fact that Hoagland is blocked so completely and you were blocked after posting the article with my name in it… indicates it is watching monitoring and Hoagland and NASA know what is going on. Did you see his latest?

BTW… the blackout it just came out of supposedly from behind the sun…we have instruments that see behind the sun so it was not blacked out to our SSP….

I believe during that time they rendezvoused with it and perhaps boarded it etc.

KerryMY TAKE AS OF NOW: 08.31.25

KERRY CASSIDY

My latest show on 3I/ATLAS with Rob the Typical Skeptic Kerry Cassidy (Project Camelot) | 3I/ATLAS, Anunnaki, & Humanity’s Future: **Note: Correction re Michael Salla and apology….he was not a newcomer to ufology back when I first met him… Apparently his work in this area began much earlier.

UPDATE AS OF 08.31.25

MORE INFO ON 3I/ATLAS - COMMUNICATION

David Sereda’s substack re 3I/ATLAS

https://medium.com/@davidsereda/3i-atlas-the-proof-of-intelligence-335f2f6a594f

Brian Cox SHOCKS NASA: 3I/ATLAS Stranger Than Oumuamua, James Webb Confirms!

REGARDING 3I/ATLAS

RICHARD C. HOAGLAND WROTE IN AN EMAIL TO SEVERAL PEOPLE...."On Sunday, August 24, 2025 RCH wrote:

Everyone,

I feel like THIS is "the Opening" ... to my friend, Arthur's, most important novel ... "Childhood's End."

Look what's COMING ... for Real."--RCH

3I/ATLAS — THE ANALYSIS OF A TRAJECTORY WITH DAVID SEREDA – ALL SHOWS

ALL MATHEMATICAL EVIDENCE INDICATES THIS CRAFT IS ANUNNAKI FROM NIBIRU!

https://projectcamelotportal.com/2025/08/23/3i-atlas-the-analysis-of-a-trajectory-with-david-sereda/

MY COMMENT: 3I/ATLAS : A THEORY

If you listen or watch the first interview of this series you will see I clearly state my view based on the numbers at the destinations where 3I/Atlas is crossing certain key points near key planets… the Message is one of power, being a “divinely appointed king” all the same BS that the Anunnaki have been using to rule over humanity for thousands of years. Not nice guys. The vindictive god of the Bible is Anu. This could be the return of Marduk or some other group . David Sereda says the craft came from the location of what he considers to be the hyperdimensional planet Nibiru. All based on the mathematics of the trajectory. Richard C. Hoagland says David’s numbers are correct.

MORE…

Avi Loeb is seriously out of the loop regarding the SSP and the level of technology we are using. He is also avoiding talking or doing shows with me, or Daivd and so far with Hoagland. Which lends itself to the notion that he is a gate keeper and in the public eye as a limited hangout....sad to say.

GOLD AND GOING INTERDIMENSIONAL: There is this amazing correlation between the supposed reason the Anunnaki originally came to Earth and tried to genetically reengineer humans so they would mine gold for them to take off planet. The claim was they supposedly needed gold in their atmosphere to be replenished in order to “protect their planet” however we now know that gold is highly necessary to allow a planet or space ship for that matter, to go inter dimensional.. In this case Nibiru although hyperdimensional can only maintain that status with enough gold in their atmosphere…. Otherwise it drops down into 3D where it becomes visible not just to Earth but to all the other planets and ET civilizations in 3D where they have more potential enemies…

LEAKED DOCUMENT. (And video)

memo on ATLAS posted on dark web!!!

Anonymous Coward

User ID: 86039631

New Zealand

08/26/2025 04:42 AM

URGENT: Leaked NASA memo on ATLAS posted on dark web!!!

DeepSignal88 (Verified Insider):

> OP is not wrong. Object is NOT natural. We call it [CLASS-7].

Instructions were given to keep narrative contained. Public cannot know.

Check DSN anomaly report [transmission #411-C] before it disappears. 17 days until first major orbital deviation.

Don’t ask how I know. This account will be gone soon.

> Check the skies yourself. Its acceleration has been logged by amateur astronomers. NASA scrubbed two live feeds last week. Why? Because it made a course correction ON CAMERA. Natural bodies don’t do that.

[NASA INTERNAL – FOR EYES ONLY]

DATE: 2025-08-02

SUBJECT: C/2019 Y4 (ATLAS) – ANOMALOUS BEHAVIOR AND CLASSIFICATION UPDATE

DO NOT DISTRIBUTE – LEVEL 5 CLEARANCE REQUIRED

Summary:

The object previously designated as Comet ATLAS exhibits accelerative properties inconsistent with Newtonian predictions. Preliminary analysis indicates non-gravitational influences of unknown origin. Surface scans suggest highly reflective composite material, spectral anomalies recorded.

Action Items:

Suspend all public discussion of Object C/2019 Y4 outside scripted narrative.

Redirect external communications to “standard comet disintegration” protocol.

Neutralize unauthorized dissemination on digital platforms (see OpsSec directive 12.4).

CONFIDENTIAL: Object appears to be under active vector control. Maintain operational silence. Further intelligence pending from DSN and NORAD intercept.

— END OF MEMO —

Video related to the above Memo:

NASA Insider Gives Urgent Warning After Leaking A NASA Memo On 3I/ATLAS

…”I came across this video and was hooked from the start. It's about 42 minutes long and well worth the watch. Every single aspect you can imagine is broken down in unbelievable detail. There is absolutely no agenda just the scientific facts as they're currently knows.

I was left with more information than I even knew was available and my decision after processing it. I've been on the fence about 3I, or maybe the swing going back and forth, natural space rock or alien in origin. After processing all this information, I am convinced its of alien origin and nothing is going to change that unless new data comes out that contradicts what is currently known.

Even the composition of the metal it's made of is bizarre and is only made in a foundry on earth. It’s extremely rare for it to happen naturally in space. I don’t want to ruin the video by saying anymore. I really want all of you to watch it and make up your own mind. I'm interested in what you guys/girls think. Space rock or Alien in origin? You decide.” VIDEO LINKED BELOW.

https://www.reddit.com/r/UFOs/comments/1n3ooch/extremely_detailed_break_down_of_3iatlas/?sort=old

ALTERNATIVE THEORY:

https://wingmakers.com/writings/nerudainterviews/

But the prophecies that we have access to

convey a tragic and overwhelming takeover of Earth by a race of synthetic beings from outside our galaxy. We now have confirmation from the ETC site that this

galaxy is M51, some thirty-seven million light years away.”

“How’s that possible?” Samantha asked. “I mean, even traveling at the speed of

light, it’d take them thirty-seven million years to get here.”

“They’re synthetics from an ancient race of beings, not associated with our human genotype,” he said. “That’s all we know. Even the Corteum haven’t encountered

them nor anyone who ever has.”

“Have we RV’d them?”

“Yes, many times.”

“And?”

“I can’t tell you,” Neruda replied. “But Fifteen’s convinced the threat is real …

So the Antichrist is a synthetic, soulless race from

some other galaxy?”

“Yes.”

the ACIO has a weapon to guard the planet against

these… these synthetic aliens?”

“It’s developing such a weapon or defensive system.”

“What is it?”

“Again, I can’t tell you,”

The Central Race designed seven ETC sites and installed them on earth sometime

in our distant past?”

“Yes.”

“And they intended these sites to be an integrated force to protect our planet?”

Earth is important to them because we have human DNA that is unique… or…

or perhaps highly valued for some reason?”

“We’re not sure, but we think it has something to do with genetics. In one of

your RV sessions, you referred to the Earth as a genetic reference library for this

sector of our galaxy. We assume they’re protecting these libraries by installing a

planetary defensive weapon.”

“So this weapon conflicts with the weapon that the ACIO is developing?”

“We don’t know,” Neruda said.

“But it might?”

“Yes.”

She stopped and gathered her thoughts. “Representatives from the Central Race

Yes.”

“Fifteen fears that they’ll find out about our weapon… that they’re in a position

to prevent us from using it?”

“Something like that,” he replied.

“That’s it! That’s it, isn’t it?” she exclaimed. “Fifteen doesn’t want any of us

below SL-Twelve or Thirteen to know of the Central Race and the fact that they’ve

installed a defensive weapon on earth that competes with our own. Right?”

he doesn’t want us to have any

further RV sessions because he’s afraid that the Central Race has the capability to

intervene in the deployment of our own weapon.”

“I’m not sure that I’d use the word afraid. I’ve never known Fifteen to be

fearful. I think he’s more concerned that the Central Race wouldn’t like our choice

of weaponry.”

“Why?”

“I can’t tell you.”

“Because our weapon is so powerful that it could destroy the planet?” she asked.

“In a manner of speaking, but it’s a completely defensive weapon as Fifteen… continued on above link