REGARDING 3I/ATLAS

RICHARD C. HOAGLAND WROTE IN AN EMAIL TO SEVERAL PEOPLE....

"On Sunday, August 24, 2025 RCH wrote:

“Everyone,

I feel like THIS is "the Opening" ... to my friend, Arthur's, most important novel ... "Childhood's End."

Look what's COMING ... for Real."--RCH

UPDATE 09.02.25

Well this further substantiates my theory…

We know for example :

MY TAKE: on 3I/Atlas and the advertising via video…linked below.

I think this is an AI galaxy monitoring platform. Testing the reaction for future reconnaissance.

More info re 3I/ATLAS. WHY DOES THIS GUY SPEAK IN PAST TENSE...? THIS SOUNDS VERY VETTED AND ORGANIZED ... based on letting out a certain amount of info carefully orchestrated...

The above seems meant to stifle debate by authoritatively covering all current reports out there…

The use of the PAST TENSE IN the recent overly polished video as already mentioned below… is highly suggestive of something that has already happened and will do very little other than stimulate further focus on Earth and within our various “programs” especially the SSP… If you wanted to see where our surveillance of space and interstellar space etc was really at this would be a good device to do that…. They monitor us (and solar warden) and all our other defensive and offensive capabilities while we monitor it! It morphs just enough to keep us interested and raise the bar with each maneuver….

I think this latest video is trying to be all things to all people and sounds like an advertisement for the James Webb telescope which I sincerely doubt is the best one we have… total BS,

This craft has hit all the points to trigger the religious, the spiritual, the casual observer, the alien hunters, the ET phone homers etc

It may even be doing a job for our space program to test the waters and vulnerabilities of us all… including their military.

The place where this is most obvious aside from the stupid video is in the trajectory itself which Daivd deciphered very well. It’s on a sight-seeing tour of our historical sites and cultural memories.. a trip down memory lane. VERY SUSPECT.

Real space ships JUMP AND GO INTERDIMENSIONAL first BIG GIVEAWAY!!

*****

And if you listen to my shows with David you will see they are communicating through their trajectory.

They are obsessed with the Anunnaki and hitting all those indicators… And with triggering human religious markers. Those dates when they hit certain points. In a rather childish and diabolical way… trying to say they “know us” and are mirroring what they know the religious among us will relate to… saying they are in synch with our viewpoints.

Again for me… this feels automated and doing what we call in movie lingo “indicating”. …telegraphing their intentions before they act upon them (considered bad acting and bad movie-making).

If it has happened before and yes of course Majestic would be on this it is their job after all since the days of Truman.

In my view their trajectory and indicating signals a machine like intelligence.

They are very likely coming through and not stopping. Again this is their advance party monitoring us while treating us like experimental ’subjects’ attempting to “trigger” us for the purposes of their experiment. To see how far our populations, our scientists our military’s and so on …have come.

Yes this appears like a “return”.

I don’t get the fluidity of mind one would expect from a highly intelligent alien race.

I get this is one of their spy satellites/ monitoring programs. Set like a train on a toy track to test the waters.

The fact that Hoagland is blocked so completely and you were blocked after posting the article with my name in it… indicates it is watching monitoring and Hoagland and NASA know what is going on. Did you see his latest?

BTW… the blackout it just came out of supposedly from behind the sun…we have instruments that see behind the sun so it was not blacked out to our SSP….

I believe during that time they rendezvoused with it and perhaps boarded it etc.

Kerry

What we know so far…. We know there is a huge coverup in progress. Using radio David Sereda and Jimmy Blanchette have been able to send messages to the craft and received replies in the universal language of mathematics. It is obvious that our Secret Space Program can do the same or better. All the points of its trajectory are hitting key correspondingly significant Egyptian and other historical marks. Watch to see how the journey this craft is making tells a story and communicates intent.

See my latest interviews on this interstellar craft headed for Earth.

My most recent show:

HYPERDIMENSIONAL UNIVERSE: DAVID SEREDA, RICHARD C. HOAGLAND AND JIMMY BLANCHETTE - ROUNDTABLE HOSTED BY KERRY CASSIDY (unfortunately RCH had a migraine and was unable to make it)

Rumble LIVE:

https://rumble.com/user/projectcamelot/livestreams

Direct link: https://rumble.com/v6xwkze-hyperdimensional-universe-with-david-sereda-richard-c.-hoagland-and-jimmy-b.html

DAVID SEREDA’S PAPER. THE HYPERDIMENSIONAL SOLAR SYSTEM

3I/ATLAS SHORT EXCERPT FROM INTERVIEW FOCUS ON NIBIRU

WITH DAVID SEREDA AND KERRY CASSIDY

https://rumble.com/v6xpcsk-3iatlas-short-excerpt-from-interview.html

DAVID SEREDA BIO: https://www.dsvibe.com/davidsereda

Avi Loeb Scientist on 3I/Atlas

https://medium.com/@avi-loeb

AND

https://medium.com/@avi-loeb/dark-comets-or-alien-tech-7e8a8d45e956

Mysterious Coded ‘Message’ From Interstellar Object 3I/ATLAS Stuns Chilean Scientists: ..”Confronted with indecipherable code, they reportedly turned to AI, which translated the eerie message as: “We’re on our way. We’ve been watching you. Don’t be afraid — we’re gonna be there soon.” The coded message also indicated that the probe is already in contact with senior global leadership — communication that, for reasons unknown, has not been shared with the public.”

https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/mysterious-coded-message-from-interstellar-object-3i-atlas-stuns-chilean-scientists/

Full interview:

3I/ATLAS — THE ANALYSIS OF A TRAJECTORY WITH DAVID SEREDA

THIS CRAFT IS ANUNNAKI FROM NIBIRU!

David demonstrates using Mathematics this is a possible return of MARDUK….MUST SEE!

(https://projectcamelotportal.com/2025/08/15/3i-atlas-the-analysis-of-a-trajectory-with-david-sereda/)

***

David Sereda and Jimmy Blanchette

The Rendlesham Code, A3I/ATLAS AND MORE

https://projectcamelotportal.com/2025/07/31/rendlesham-code-with-jimmy-blanchette-and-david-sereda/

or direct to rumble:

https://rumble.com/v6wytkg-rendlesham-code-and-3iatlas.html

***

3I/ATLAS IS NOT A COMET WITH DAVID SEREDA

A. KERRY CASSIDY interview 07.23.25

https://rumble.com/v6wlei6-3iatlas-is-not-a-comet-with-david-sereda.html

3I/ATLAS CONTACT MADE: …”Strategic analysis suggests potential for observational surveillance or deployment of automated probes during planetary flybys.

INTEL NOTE: As of 14 July 2025, intermittent directed radio signals have been detected originating from the object's leading edge. Signal composition exhibits non-random sequencing and phase-locked data streams at frequencies between

Statement from OPS-12 (USSE Space Domain Awareness Task Group): "Contact established wich sentient beings aboard the craft. Behavioral analysis pending."

Sensitivity Note:…”.

Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS observed by NSF-funded Gemini North telescope

https://www.nsf.gov/news/interstellar-comet-3iatlas-observed-nsf-funded-gemini-north#image-caption-credit-block

31 ATLAS: ALIEN CRAFT INCOMING

PREDICTED BY WINGMAKERS?

Article by Kerry Cassidy

07.22.25

SKYLIVE

https://theskylive.com/3dsolarsystem?objs=c2025n1&date=2025-12-20&h=18&m=45&#google_vignette

***

DAVID SEREDA : PLANET 9 AND ASCENSION HYPERDIMENSIONAL SOLAR SYSTEM

https://projectcamelotport

Share

al.com/2025/05/30/david-sereda-planet-9-and-ascension-hyperdimensional-solar-system/

***

WINGMAKERS NERUDA INTERVIEWS... Why it matters: Dr. Neruda: "The Animus desire to own this planet in order to own its genetics. As I've already mentioned, this is a synthetic race. A species that can clone itself and fabricate more and more of its population to serve the purpose of its colonization program. However, it desires more than the expansion of its empire. It desires to become a soul carrier - something reserved for pure biological organisms. Synthetic organisms are not able to carry the higher frequencies of soul, which absolutely require an organic nervous system."

Sarah: "So they want a soul?"

Dr. Neruda: "They want to expand throughout the universe and develop their organic nature through genetic reengineering. They want to become soul carriers in order to achieve immortality. They also want to prove what they already believe, that they are superior to all other pure organics."

The original interviews https://wingmakers.com/writings/nerudainterviews/

***

Also see…the coming...WAR OF WORLDS

WHISTLEBLOWER REPORTS

Article by Kerry Cassidy

08.03.25

***