3I/ATLAS GOES BEHIND THE SUN IN RELATION TO EARTH…at the same time gov shutdown conveniently blocks out any photos during this period of time from around Oct 3 to the 29th…

My latest communique to the RCH newsgroup I am a part of via Messages = on my phone: How are we going to “save” ourselves and our Planet?

Well, we would need access to the real data in the hands of presumably Space Force and the SSP… assuming Space Force has access to the SSP.

From there, decisions are being made. The attack (KILL SHOT AKA FROM THE SUN) aka CME aimed and orchestrated by either aliens or humans or both working together didn’t work…because 3IATLAS was undeterred and in essence “swallowed it”!

SSP must be in communication.. and is now escorting it along its trajectory… following and tracking.

This is the drama we are seeing. Other than that, we know very little.

Aside from looking at photos.. Even when you see the “core” of Swan…looking geometric again like a doorway or portal… I suggest that Swan or Lemon are escape hatches invited to join 3Iatlas rather late in its trajectory… Don’t look like comets either, but could provide protection and/or a way for 3IAtlas to “escape” into another dimension if necessary. Or are they invaders from another dimension or tears in the dimensional “wall” appearing?

The fact that no one here seems to have added info, and you, RCH, may or may not have added secret info you are not able to share, at least via video, indicates continued secrecy. Avi Loeb (Israeli— go figure) is something like a clown act for the people…again no accident if the messages coming from the math from David and Jimmy correctly point to a hyper dimensional solar system and refer to a “nibiru” connection and therefore to the Anunnaki not known for their friendliness towards humans but rather a king to subjects ruler to the ruled correlation.

Also, it would be nice to know more about this hyper-dimensional “planet” in David’s model 591. 3IAtlans is on the trajectory being closest to it according to David’s calculations around the next few days.. Are we talking landing on the planet or simply a close cruise by? For what purpose? Does the close fly by indicate that this craft 3iAtlas needs proximity to allow for direct radio communication?

Just some questions we should be asking….

Indicators we cannot “save ourselves” if this craft comes by with a purpose in mind. But a close fly by facilitates more direct communication… No indication of anything being dropped off or distributed from it so far… Why then would it be so obviously traveling much slower than most UFO/UAPs that come and go from our Planet and are and have been visiting our Planet for eons… Why so slow and so obvious? Most UFOS blink into and out of this dimension in seconds… Evade our aircraft but not always… are shot down periodically (see crash retrievals) etc.

This newsgroup or whatever you want to call it appears to be strangely silent on every point. So why are you here. Simply to receive data from RCH?

Very few actually contribute unless this group uses another similar group to actually communicate and I am writing to a loose remnant…

Kerry

Kerry Lynn Cassidy, Founder / CEO Project Camelot

http://projectcamelotportal.com (http://projectcamelotportal.com/)

More info:

I believe 3IAtlas is surrounded by a Dyson Sphere based on comments about Dyson Spheres made over the years by my sources. 3I/Atlas appears to fit that model.

…Dyson Spheres and Nibiru. —excerpt from my published 2-book set\ available as ebooks or paperback on Amazon.

SPACE WAR: TOTAL RECALL

The Captain Mark Richards Chronicles by Kerry Cassidy

…”And Mark thinks that what’s really in our solar system at this time is a Dyson sphere, probably surrounding a brown dwarf. And it’s very interesting, the Dyson sphere seems to contain or be circling around a brown dwarf and the brown dwarf facilitates giving it energy.

The Dyson spheres are often taken over by AI and they end up being empty traveling solar systems as empty shells. Some Dyson spheres are created and are occupied by ET races. Some Dyson spheres are created by ET races using what’s called matter transference, using the available material in the surrounding galaxy.” Book One Space War Total Recall: The Captain Mark Richards Chronicles

This video contains some FALSE INFO but some correct. Contrary to the voiceover on the following video...AFTER Oct 29th IT will again be observable from Earth. However, it is notable that the SSP has satellites and other tech that are observing 3I ATLAS even when conventional telescopes are supposedly unable to observe it. This is MORE OF THE OVERALL SECRECY part of the NASA/SSP /SPACEFORCE COVERUP. https://x.com/ecetistargate/status/1980018330976342173?s=61

FROM SKYLIVE

“…’The key points to consider are the following:

The orbital inclination is 175 degrees. This means that the comet’s orbit is approximately on the same plane of the Earth’s orbit, however the motion is retrograde, which means it moves in the opposite direction to the planets and most other objects in the Solar System.

From July through the beginning of September, the comet will be positioned as an evening object and it will be setting after the Sun.

Between late September and the end of October, Comet 3I/ATLAS will not be observable. During this period, when seen from the Earth, the comet will be placed on the opposite side of the Sun. In particular, the comet will not be visible during its perihelion passage, on October 29, 2025.

November and December 2025 will present the ideal conditions to observe the comet, as the result of both the geometric positioning and the increased brightness caused by the recent perihelion passage.”—SKYLIVE

https://theskylive.com/articles/2025/07/3i-atlas-a-month-by-month-observing-guide

Also see: We have other info “out there” that UFOs/UAP are often seen drawing energy from the sun including the famous photos by John Lenard Walson posted on Rense: I know and have interviewed John Walson and seen his telescopes etc.

SEE PHOTO GALLERY BELOW…

3I ATLAS, SWAN, LEMMON AND MORE

