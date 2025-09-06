MUST SEE!

Most people don't realize we are visited by ufos/UAP and aliens every day.... 3I/Atlas is a whole different ballgame...Think about it how does a "friendly species" approach? This isn’t some nice little ufo..it’s a battleship.

My work is mentioned in this article…”Enter the Secret Space Program

The leaked memo dovetails with testimony Project Camelot’s Kerry Cassidy has carried for years: that a covert space program (Solar Warden and others) patrols our solar system, fully aware of—and in contact with—craft entering or transiting it. Whistleblowers have described technology capable of reading the composition of incoming craft, detecting occupants, and even assessing weapon systems.

If so, ATLAS is already known. The question is not whether it’s natural, but whether it is regarded as friend, foe, or something in between. Decisions about contact—up to and including the use of force—are being made in silence. The public will hear nothing until long after the fact, if ever.”==GORDON DUFF, the Intel Drop

https://www.theinteldrop.org/2025/08/30/urgent-leaked-nasa-memo-reveals-atlas-not-natural-anomaly-or-craft/

The bottom line here is that we have a secret Space Program and there’s no doubt whatsoever that they are in contact with this incoming craft in our solar system. You may have heard of solar warden, and other such teams that patrol our solar system at all times, and I am told by whistleblowers they can read the incoming craft what they are comprised of the beings inside as well as the technology that’s operational and so on and this has been going on for years many years so in this case, they are in contact and they have also decided whether 3I/ATLAS is friend or foe and whether to shoot warning shots or not, but NONE of that will be shared with the public…Until it’s too late or suits their agenda.—Kerry Cassidy, Project Camelot

memo on ATLAS posted on dark web!!!

DeepSignal88 (Verified Insider):

> OP is not wrong. Object is NOT natural. We call it [CLASS-7].

Instructions were given to keep narrative contained. Public cannot know.

Check DSN anomaly report [transmission #411-C] before it disappears. 17 days until first major orbital deviation.

Don’t ask how I know. This account will be gone soon.

> Check the skies yourself. Its acceleration has been logged by amateur astronomers. NASA scrubbed two live feeds last week. Why? Because it made a course correction ON CAMERA. Natural bodies don’t do that.

[NASA INTERNAL – FOR EYES ONLY]

DATE: 2025-08-02

SUBJECT: C/2019 Y4 (ATLAS) – ANOMALOUS BEHAVIOR AND CLASSIFICATION UPDATE

DO NOT DISTRIBUTE – LEVEL 5 CLEARANCE REQUIRED

Summary:

The object previously designated as Comet ATLAS exhibits accelerative properties inconsistent with Newtonian predictions. Preliminary analysis indicates non-gravitational influences of unknown origin. Surface scans suggest highly reflective composite material, spectral anomalies recorded.

Action Items:

Suspend all public discussion of Object C/2019 Y4 outside scripted narrative.

Redirect external communications to “standard comet disintegration” protocol.

Neutralize unauthorized dissemination on digital platforms (see OpsSec directive 12.4).

CONFIDENTIAL: Object appears to be under active vector control. Maintain operational silence. Further intelligence pending from DSN and NORAD intercept.

— END OF MEMO —

3I/ATLAS — THE ANALYSIS OF A TRAJECTORY WITH DAVID SEREDA – ALL SHOWS

ALL MATHEMATICAL EVIDENCE INDICATES THIS CRAFT IS ANUNNAKI FROM NIBIRU!

https://projectcamelotportal.com/2025/08/23/3i-atlas-the-analysis-of-a-trajectory-with-david-sereda/

DAVID SEREDA’S PAPER ON HYPERDIMENSIONAL PLANETS;

https://www.davidsereda.co/_files/ugd/dc5ff3_1b2e3460ac9b4c6483eb1a161db2254b.pdf

MY COMMENT: 3I/ATLAS : A THEORY

If you listen or watch the first interview of this series you will see I clearly state my view based on the numbers at the destinations where 3I/Atlas is crossing specific key points near key planets… the Message is one of power, being a “divinely appointed king” all the same BS that the Anunnaki have been using to rule over humanity for thousands of years. Not nice guys. The vindictive god of the bible is Anu. This could be the return of Marduk or some other group . David Sereda says the craft came from the location of what he considers to be the hyperdimensional planet Nibiru. All based on the mathematics of the trajectory. Richard C. Hoagland says David’s numbers are correct.

…” The holographic principle, proposed by ’t Hooft and Susskind in the 1990s, suggests that the information content of any volume of space is encoded on its boundary surface. This is not far from Tesla’s idea that information and energy are woven into the very structure of reality.”—GORDON DUFF, THE INTEL DROP

https://www.theinteldrop.org/2025/08/30/tesla-the-aether-and-the-suppression-of-physics/

My latest show on 3I/ATLAS with Rob the Typical Skeptic Kerry Cassidy (Project Camelot) | 3I/ATLAS, Anunnaki, & Humanity’s Future

GOLD AND GOING INTERDIMENSIONAL: There is this amazing correlation between the supposed reason the Anunnaki originally came to Earth and tried to genetically reengineer humans so they would mine gold for them to take off planet. The claim was they supposedly needed gold in their atmosphere to be replenished in order to “protect their planet” however we now know that gold is highly necessary to allow a planet or space ship for that matter, to go inter dimensional.. In this case Nibiru although hyperdimensional can only maintain that status with enough gold in their atmosphere…. Otherwise it drops down into 3D where it becomes visible not just to Earth but to all the other planets and ET civilizations in 3D where they have more potential enemies…

ADAPTING ‘FRIENDLY’ ALIEN INTELLIGENCE FOR DEEP SPACE EXPLORATION—BY GORDON DUFF, THE INTEL DROP

This article is covering a very advanced understanding on how humans can connect through (signal non-locality/spooky action at a distance-- space and time in a cohesive way with intelligence EVERYWHERE in space in time). This is where we are headed.

https://www.theinteldrop.org/2025/08/27/entanglement-communications-for-deep-space-sovereignty-a-feasibility-study/

And if you listen to my shows with David you will see they are communicating through their trajectory.

They are obsessed with the Anunnaki and hitting all those indicators… And with triggering human religious markers. Those dates when they hit certain points. In a rather childish and diabolical way… trying to say they “know us” and are mirroring what they know the religious among us will relate to… saying they are in synch with our viewpoints.

Again for me… this feels automated and doing what we call in movie lingo “indicating”. …telegraphing their intentions before they act upon them (considered bad acting and bad movie-making).

If it has happened before and yes of course Majestic would be on this it is their job after all since the days of Truman.

In my view their trajectory and indicating signals a machine like intelligence.

They are very likely coming through and not stopping. Again this is their advance party monitoring us while treating us like experimental ’subjects’ attempting to “trigger” us for the purposes of their experiment. To see how far our populations, our scientists our military’s and so on …have come.

Yes this appears like a “return”.

I don’t get the fluidity of mind one would expect from a highly intelligent alien race.

I get this is one of their spy satellites/ monitoring programs. Set like a train on a toy track to test the waters.

The fact that Hoagland is blocked so completely and you were blocked after posting the article with my name in it… indicates it is watching monitoring and Hoagland and NASA know what is going on. Did you see his latest?

BTW… the blackout from July 21st to around August 21st — this was done to stop the people from photographing and seeing what they were doing with respect to this vehicle.

And when you hear it will “disappear behind the sun”…we have instruments that see behind the sun so it will not be blacked out to our SSP….

I believe during that time they rendezvoused with it, fired warning shots and perhaps boarded it etc.

Kerry

