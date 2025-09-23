Indications are that they are putting Ben Shapiro in place of TP, a pro-Israel commentator and political activist, and this reveals another angle on the Faux Charlie Kirk assassination orchestrated by the Q white hats and Trump. This suggests that Charlie Kirk and Trump realized that he could not continue to head his own organization because it was largely built on zionist funds. It looks like Charlie was not only getting ample pressure to bow down to the Israeli lobby and "Netanyahu" who is either a double or clone and really a puppet under the Anunnaki run country of Israel. This suggests Charlie Kirk needed to somehow distance himself from this very public relationsip in order to be a conservative candidate in the near future for President after Trump. In my view, the clear ties of 3I/ATLAS to the Anunnaki is not an accident, very obviously parading through our solar system, reaffirming their hold over humanity via "disclosure". Beware of in this case Anunnaki or Zionists bearing gifts. https://staging.brightmountainmedia.com/blog/ben-shapiro-and-turning-point

3I/ATLAS as an Anunnaki sponsored 'ambassador' bringing with it disclosure via humanoid Anunnaki (with high degree of reptilian blood) is signaling its continued influence over human affairs and it's continued ambition to lord over humanity as its "God" and ruler. This does not bode well for our future as a free human sovereign species controlling our own destiny. I highly suggest that this latest Fake Assassination of Charlie Kirk is a move to hide the influence of the Anunnaki over humanity.

We are looking at a move by the Anunnaki by way of disclosure and Israel to place themselves into a controlling role over humanity going forward. This may augment the coming War of Worlds with our planet to fight alien intervention for our sovereignty.

Back in history even the Bible was heavily rewritten and controlled by the Anunnaki who made every effort to confuse and obfuscate the true Creator with Anu the head of the Anunnaki to the extent that within the Bible the God referred to repeatedly was none other than Anu a self aggrandizing vindictive warrior king intent on takeover and ruling humanity. As it happened the Catholic Church joined this plot to control the spiritual development of humans so they would look outside themselves to a “higher power” and father figure that they must “pray to”…become “prey to”. This is a war reaching a kind of crescendo now as humanity reaches a time of self realization and growing empowerment taking our own destiny into our hands rather than as subservient slaves to a faux God of the Bible.

It is no accident that Turning Point is a quasi-Zionist construct with religious rhetoric further stressing the “republican home and family values” that continue to tie men to slave labor while pregnant women are tied to the home and raising children instead of changing the world.

It appears that Zionism has used “fake Christianity” built on lies of a Christ as a father figure you must bow down to and “pray to” while they drink blood and eat his body symbolically around the world with no conscious understanding that the Catholic Church is run by the Reptilians (who feed on vulnerable humans literally as PREY… using torture to raise the adrenaline in their victims before feeding on them).

Christ would hate the “church” and find its practices abominable and so the subjugation of his teachings being used to lord over and control humanity is such a striking contradiction in all he really stood for…”as I do you shall do and more”… being the last thing the “church” wanted humans to embody. The gradual takeover of humanity back in those days and the appropriation of the “Christ story” and rewriting of it by merging 3 “Christs” and formulating a false crucifixion (crux-i-fiction) story fully absorbing and hiding the real meaning behind the “Christ” or Christos.

…”The Krist Code is what resets the core lightbody architecture into the correct mathematical ratios and structural lines of Energetic Balance, and these precise angles control the spin direction and align the entire consciousness body into setting a neutral still point in the Core Manifestation Body. The neutral still point is a creation point in which the God source generates a feedback loop with the individuated spark of light, and this enables a Zero Point return back into all of the individual’s consciousness layers, and this naturally builds the lightbody to house the Inner Christos. The Krist Code arranges correct mathematical proportions in the 12 Tree Grid, the natural function of which is to generate the light-sound spark of Inner Christos, which generates a perpetual energy supply and eternal life expression. This makes it possible for the eternal source supply held within the body of the carrier of living consciousness to be continually maintained with the God Source, exchanged within the center point, throughout all stations of identity travelling through multiple dimensions simultaneously.[1]— the ascension glossary. https://ascensionglossary.com/index.php/Krist_Code

A closer examination of the real message being delivered by CHARLIE KIRK is necessary to understand how the fake ending of his life resulted in thousands of “followers” blindly believing the spectacle of his “death” without using critical thinking. While he and his family are secreted away from the pubic to later “return” along with some Q construction of his resurrection. Being thus, cleansed of the stench of Israeli control and domination of his so-called Christian organization.

The return of the Anunnaki (many of whom never left) and are hidden underground in Israel while those among them use human bodies to infiltrate and influence world governments in particular the United States. As famous military whistleblower Bob Dean said, “the Anunnaki are walking the halls of the Pentagon.”

This begins to look like a carefully constructed takeover scenario joining the “Turning Point” linked to Israel with the carefully measured and preprogrammed intervention of one of their large ships (28 miles wide or a smaller vehicle surrounded by a protective Dyson sphere) into our solar system.

Whether the “Q” operation is really placing itself on the side of humanity and our freedom of self-determination and sovereignty in the coming days will eventually be revealed, no doubt. At this time this article should raise a warning to question this Trojan Horse and beware of the real mission of those who would pretend to free you from your slavery.

One thing is clear: the blind obedience to pay homage to a fake assassination of a leader should raise questions as to what the real message is and where this is all headed.

The constant repetitive bible thumping and obedience to “Jesus” is a red flag for a man who reportedly said “the truth shall set you free”. Clearly freedom was something humans lacked (and still do) and must obtain if they are to rise up from the degrading mind control that has them enslaved.

