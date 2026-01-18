UPDATE: COMEX MOVE MONDAY: https://www.facebook.com/reel/25236846689348772

“The United States government appears to be partway through a multi-year process to declassify and disclose information on the existence of a technologically advanced non-human intelligence responsible for Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs),” she claimed.

“If the UAP proves to be of non-human origin, we may have to acknowledge the existence of a power or intelligence greater than any government and with potentially unknown intentions.—McCaw, a Cambridge graduate, who worked for the Bank of England for ten years until 2012.—https://www.thetimes.com/uk/scotland/article/bank-of-england-must-prepare-for-ufo-announcement-f3mh8l9vh

McCaw is stating what many of us have known for decades but coming from a woman with a close affiliation to the Bank of England indicates a carefully planned leak revealing the thinking that is going on behind the scenes and why SILVER is being coveted and a scarcity market is being activated. Consider once the entire Secret Space Program which has been in operation since before the time of the Nazis… jump-started in the U.S. with Project Paperclip, is revealed in the mainstream, that the market for rare Earth minerals, metals and even crypto may radically change. The pricing of silver right now is based on the illusion of scarcity. SCARCITY goes away when off-plaent mining is revealed. Which has been operational FOR YEARS… SCARCITY IS AN ILLUSION. SEE THE GROUNDBREAKING BOOK BY K.ERIC DREXLER, RADICAL ABUNDANCE to see how the scarcity model is out of date and false.

ONCE space travel is known and acknowledged, the scarcity of rare earth minerals/metals and more changes.

“Alternatively, precious metals might lose their status as perceived safe assets if people speculate that new space-faring technologies will soon increase the supply of precious metals.

“There might be a rush to digital currencies such as bitcoin, which may prove appealing if people question the legitimacy of government and lose trust in government-backed assets.”——McCaw, a Cambridge graduate, who worked for the Bank of England for ten years until 2012.—https://www.thetimes.com/uk/scotland/article/bank-of-england-must-prepare-for-ufo-announcement-f3mh8l9vh

THIS IS ALREADY HAPPENING.. And likely why they are shorting/hording silver with other rare earth elements and metals to follow.

3I/ATLAS: THE SECRECY CONTINUES

Putin’s willingness to be on board with the secrecy surrounding 3I/Atlas is a real indication of how serious this craft is....

IN THIS ARTICLE : https://avi-loeb.medium.com/what-if-3i-atlas-is-ai-atlas-e51cfbc94181 by Avi Loeb is a statement by Putin re 3I/ATLAS that indicates he is lying. I find this interesting because he often holds a contrary view and is willing to go against conventional thought on various issues. This is not such a time. This indicates to me he has been asked NOT TO REVEAL the interstellar nature and origin of this spacecraft which in my mind further verifies this craft is a : 1. THREAT. 2. THE SECRECY IS GLOBAL NOT JUST THE US MEDIA AND SCIENCE COMMUNITY WHO apparently are all on board with the SECRECY. 3. IF YOU READ through Avi Loebs list of items pointing to the alien-AI construction of this craft and contrast that with Putin’s reply you will see he is part of the coverup. This is only one of some 70 such vehicles currently in our solar system according to one secret source.

Three Jets, One Pattern: Two Radical Explanations for 3I/ATLAS’s Strange Geometry Pavel Zlatník Pavel Zlatník

Message from Captain Mark Richards re 3I/ATLAS

His statement though simple is quite serious when you consider it is coming from a Captain of our SSP (SECRET SPACE PROGRAM)

Article by Kerry Cassidy

SEE ASTRONOMER DAVDI SEREDA’S ARTICLES ON 3I/ATLAS

D. SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 6, 2025

Most people don’t realize we are visited by ufos/UAP and aliens every day.... 3I/Atlas is a whole different ballgame...Think about it how does a “friendly species” approach? This isn’t some nice little ufo..it’s a battleship. Kerry Cassidy, Project Camelot