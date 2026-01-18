KERRY CASSIDY NEWS & VIEWS

KERRY CASSIDY NEWS & VIEWS

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Friar Tuck's avatar
Friar Tuck
7d

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-15475565/At-two-dead-trapped-two-high-speed-trains-derail-Spain.html

Usual suspects 133

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-15475565/At-two-dead-trapped-two-high-speed-trains-derail-Spain.html

Usual suspects

Reply
Share
Scott M's avatar
Scott M
8d

Hi Kerry, one thing regarding precious metals is for sure they are mining in the solar system, but that means those metals are still needed and are wanted - hence very valuable. They wouldn't mine something that is worthless. Do the Anunnaki still require gold? Wasn't gold sent up to them via the space shuttles in the 80's? Not that long ago. I think you are above the target in the sense precious metals are part of the equation, but the value of them is still there.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 KERRY CASSIDY · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture