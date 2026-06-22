Avi Loeb is part of the cover-up. An overview of the role of Israel requires an understanding of the role of the Anunnaki controlling Israel for decades.

I have substantial information regarding 3I/Atlas, indicating that the ship is parked near Jupiter, was called in by the Anunnaki based in Israel and is preparing for a role in some kind of “invasion scenario”. That ship contains troops of reptilian hybrids prepared to launch Project Blue Beam, a (fake/real) alien invasion sometime in the near future.

The war between Iran and Israel is the precursor to this extended war which will involve aliens, androids and AI.

I have several top whistleblowers who all stopped communicating with me since July of 2025 when I began investigating 3I/Atlas and remote viewing it.

Some top RVers are in agreement with me on this Anunnaki ship. I do not know when the “go” signal will be given. I do know there is a huge lockdown on all info related to 3I/ATLAS.

Disclosure is part of this roll-out because you can’t have a war with aliens etc if no one “believes” they exist. So however pathetic disclosure is, this is setting the stage for the above-mentioned war.

I believe Trump and the White Hat military and Juan O Savin aka JFK Jr., are working with a positive group of aliens and inner Earth civilizations to take back our Earth from the negative regressive satanic dark side alien-human Cabal.

This war is already in motion and I have repeatedly described the war with Iran, along with the war in Iraq as involving a war to control the stargates that are letting in negative groups from off-planet, including large slave ships, etc., and including the CERN man-made Stargate, which built a wormhole to the DRACO GALAXY and other negative off-planet groups to allow them access.

This is already a WAR OF WORLDS scenario and appears to be coming to a head due in part to the rising consciousness of humanity on Earth and the challenge that the Trump-White Hat military is posing to the established satanic NWO.

Regarding Spielberg’s movie: This was a pathetic attempt to hint at things like abduction, growing psychic abilities of humanity and the X-Men Grey-human hybrids (and other hybrids, clones and variations thereof waking up humanity to the real nature of the multiverse we live in.

Everything I have been covering in Project Camelot by way of my investigations and whistleblower information is coming into full exposure gradually over these next few years.

Both sides, the light and the dark side, military/intel community or military industrial-media-intel complex is going to be revealed. This is a good thing. Where it will all lead I do not know but probably involve going to colonies off-planet, and into inner Earth with communities of like-minded members aggregating together naturally to weather the storm.

Side note: I really can’t stand the stupid over-the-top headlines and constant state of panic, especially evident in the banners and broadcasts of so-called top influencers and would like to warn these people who utilize artists and crass headlines to draw attention to their broadcasts. Please stop this grandstanding BS that has permeated the sector posing as “advertising” for podcasts. It’s insane and never true, constantly misleading and increasing panic in the masses.

Those of you employing graphic artists and utilizing these grandstanding sensationalistic panic headlines should stop encouraging this stupidity. I could name names but I won’t. I will say they also use my name and others when advertising their broadcasts without permission in many cases and no one in their right mind believes them.

We are in this for the long haul and there will be no easy out or rescue coming. I encourage cooler minds and a view to creating a new world on the destruction of the old with eyes to making this world a better place rather than adding to the mayhem.

RELATED.

RANDY CRAMER: REVISITING THE FAKE/REAL ALIEN INVASION SCENARIO AKA PROJECT BLUE BEAM

REPOST REPEAT

https://projectcamelotportal.com/2026/05/10/randy-cramer-revisiting-the-fake-alien-invasion-scenario-aka-project-blue-beam-2-2-2/

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The Deception of the Golden Dome KERRY CASSIDY · May 4 The descriptions of the Golden Dome as they call it centered in Mt. Hayes in Alaska but also spanning Greenland and possibly beyond to the circumference of the Earth extending out beyond to as far as the moon. Supposedly impenetrable all pervasive using ‘free energy’ and accessing all high tech, human tech, your mind, your thoughts, your intentions and… Read full story

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