KERRY CASSIDY NEWS & VIEWS

KERRY CASSIDY NEWS & VIEWS

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Thank Your Muse's avatar
Thank Your Muse
1d

All those folks that use the graphic artists for those headlines that they are encouraged to do via youtube marketing to get their 'algorhythm' and clicks....it's obvious because many I watched on youtube have started doing this....I think youtube gave them this option because they are deleting alot of channels and taking off their ad partners monetized videos so not long after, we see millions of videos with these sensationaly headlines and you know it's not true or that you watched them for years and all of a sudden their videos look like all the others with the panic/drama headlines...especially the ones that have 'chosen ones' or if you see this on the (day you are on ) then you must watch it. Yeah.....it's their 'new' marketing to their influencers.

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Fiona's avatar
Fiona
1d

Thank you Kerry for the truth! Due to your in depth research and contact with above top secret/black projects, who are the many and the TRUE whistleblowers. It's a disgrace to All those people who risked everything including family members. As we know, many were tracked and taken out. You have educated many and have honored the genuine with the integrity that they all deserve, and need to be remembered for. Its a shit show, with the garbage that is being propagated by the so called "white hats" and their team of talking heads. The lies and circus do nothing to assist humanity's capacity for self responsibility and self protection. Their attitude toward humanity seems to the same top down hierarchy which, we the plebs, are not permitted to have access to. No truth nor a true sense of our reality. Thus, very bleak for all.

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