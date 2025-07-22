ARTICLE RE 3I/ATLAS WITH LINK TO SCIENTIFIC PAPER AUTHORED BY
SKYLIVE
https://theskylive.com/3dsolarsystem?objs=c2025n1&date=2025-12-20&h=18&m=45&#google_vignette
THE QUESTION is… is this craft the Invasionary force of ANDROIDS headed for Earth as predicted by the WINGMAKERS?
Links and paper authored by scientists raising the issue on whether 31/ATLAS is a threat or not…
Quote from paper below:
Guest Post by " Childers
..."Something very weird —cosmically weird— is going on. Harvard astrophysicist Avi
Loeb just co-authored a scientific paper hypothetically suggesting that the newly
discovered interstellar object 3I/ATLAS might not be a rock at all. It might be… alien
technology. He drafted a formal paper, pre-published on his Substack, and titled “Is
the Interstellar Object 3I/ATLAS Alien Technology?”
ALSO SEE THE NERUDA INTERVIEWS ON WINGMAKERS.COM
FROM THE WINGMAKERS NERUDA INTERVIEWS…
“The messages or prophecies that they made had several consistent strands or themes that were to occur in the early part of the twenty-first century, around the year 2011. Chief among these was the infiltration of the major governments of the world, including the United Nations, by an alien race. This alien race was a predator race with extremely sophisticated technologies that enabled them to integrate with the human species. That is to say, they could pose as humanoids, but they were truly a blend of human and android—in other words, they were synthetics.
“This alien race was prophesied to establish a world government and rule as its executive power. It was to be the ultimate challenge to humankind’s collective intelligence and survival. These texts are kept from the public because they are too fear-provoking and would likely result in apocalyptic reprisals and mass paranoia…”— https://wingmakers.com/writings/nerudainterviews/
I AM SUGGESTING THIS CRAFT : 3I/ATLAS IS THE CRAFT CONTAINING THE ANDROID RACE MENTIONED IN THE WINGMAKERS MATERIAL…—KERRY CASSIDY, PROJECT CAMELOT. 07.24.25
WINGMAKERS NERUDA INTERVIEWS... Why it matters: Dr. Neruda: "The Animus desire to own this planet in order to own its genetics. As I've already mentioned, this is a synthetic race. A species that can clone itself and fabricate more and more of its population to serve the purpose of its colonization program. However, it desires more than the expansion of its empire. It desires to become a soul carrier - something reserved for pure biological organisms. Synthetic organisms are not able to carry the higher frequencies of soul, which absolutely require an organic nervous system."
Sarah: "So they want a soul?"
Dr. Neruda: "They want to expand throughout the universe and develop their organic nature through genetic reengineering. They want to become soul carriers in order to achieve immortality. They also want to prove what they already believe, that they are superior to all other pure organics."
The original interviews https://wingmakers.com/writings/nerudainterviews/
RELATED.
Link to article online: https://www.theburningplatform.com/2025/07/22/fasten-your-tinfoil-hat/
***
3I/ATLAS IS NOT A COMET WITH DAVID SEREDA
A. KERRY CASSIDY interview
Show now complete! Watch 07.23.25
https://rumble.com/v6wlei6-3iatlas-is-not-a-comet-with-david-sereda.html
***
THE DAVID SEREDA ROUNDTABLE DISCUSSION
I was watching James Gilliland from Eceti Ranch this morning, as many of you will know this man has had contact for decades. He has craft apear over his property every week, plus he has had physical contact with multiple species. The mainstream UFO programs reject his information and proof. He has had members of the military, private corperations and credible remote viewers visit his ranch and have been very impressed. Just like other people who can bring proof, they are demonised and brushed off by many groups including government agencies. Like you Kerry, he has and is still being targeted by three letter agencies. On his latest broadcast he mentioned that Atlas is an alien craft and the beings aboard are benevolent observers. He doesn't mention however if the beings are cyborg or biological beings, just that they don't have malevolent intent.
Kerry understand one thing, the outer universe has nothing to do physically with our solar universe. It only reflects what's happening here and vv. They don't mingle! So any asteroide out there can only indicate there's an asteroide in here! LOOK FOR THAT don't do the magicians trick, look here strike there!