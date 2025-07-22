ARTICLE RE 3I/ATLAS WITH LINK TO SCIENTIFIC PAPER AUTHORED BY

3iatlas Article by Jeff Childress With Link To paper

Hcl25avi Loeb Paper Re3iatlas 3.57MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

SKYLIVE

https://theskylive.com/3dsolarsystem?objs=c2025n1&date=2025-12-20&h=18&m=45

THE QUESTION is… is this craft the Invasionary force of ANDROIDS headed for Earth as predicted by the WINGMAKERS?

Links and paper authored by scientists raising the issue on whether 31/ATLAS is a threat or not…

Quote from paper below:

Guest Post by " Childers ..."Something very weird —cosmically weird— is going on. Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb just co-authored a scientific paper hypothetically suggesting that the newly discovered interstellar object 3I/ATLAS might not be a rock at all. It might be… alien technology. He drafted a formal paper, pre-published on his Substack, and titled “Is the Interstellar Object 3I/ATLAS Alien Technology?”

ALSO SEE THE NERUDA INTERVIEWS ON WINGMAKERS.COM

FROM THE WINGMAKERS NERUDA INTERVIEWS…

“The messages or prophecies that they made had several consistent strands or themes that were to occur in the early part of the twenty-first century, around the year 2011. Chief among these was the infiltration of the major governments of the world, including the United Nations, by an alien race. This alien race was a predator race with extremely sophisticated technologies that enabled them to integrate with the human species. That is to say, they could pose as humanoids, but they were truly a blend of human and android—in other words, they were synthetics.

“This alien race was prophesied to establish a world government and rule as its executive power. It was to be the ultimate challenge to humankind’s collective intelligence and survival. These texts are kept from the public because they are too fear-provoking and would likely result in apocalyptic reprisals and mass paranoia…”— https://wingmakers.com/writings/nerudainterviews/

I AM SUGGESTING THIS CRAFT : 3I/ATLAS IS THE CRAFT CONTAINING THE ANDROID RACE MENTIONED IN THE WINGMAKERS MATERIAL…—KERRY CASSIDY, PROJECT CAMELOT. 07.24.25

WINGMAKERS NERUDA INTERVIEWS... Why it matters: Dr. Neruda: "The Animus desire to own this planet in order to own its genetics. As I've already mentioned, this is a synthetic race. A species that can clone itself and fabricate more and more of its population to serve the purpose of its colonization program. However, it desires more than the expansion of its empire. It desires to become a soul carrier - something reserved for pure biological organisms. Synthetic organisms are not able to carry the higher frequencies of soul, which absolutely require an organic nervous system."

Sarah: "So they want a soul?"

Dr. Neruda: "They want to expand throughout the universe and develop their organic nature through genetic reengineering. They want to become soul carriers in order to achieve immortality. They also want to prove what they already believe, that they are superior to all other pure organics."

The original interviews https://wingmakers.com/writings/nerudainterviews/

RELATED.

Link to article online: https://www.theburningplatform.com/2025/07/22/fasten-your-tinfoil-hat/

***

3I/ATLAS IS NOT A COMET WITH DAVID SEREDA

A. KERRY CASSIDY interview

Show now complete! Watch 07.23.25

https://rumble.com/v6wlei6-3iatlas-is-not-a-comet-with-david-sereda.html

***

THE DAVID SEREDA ROUNDTABLE DISCUSSION

